State Emergency Service: Nearly 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined
November 18, 2022 6:47 pm
According to Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine's State Emergency Service, about 30% of Ukrainian territory is mined. That equals about two areas of Austria, he said.
"The area and volumes of mining in the territory of Ukraine have increased ten times compared to the pre-war period," Kruk said.
On Nov. 14, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian troops mined "nearly everything" in the recently liberated Kherson and asked people to avoid gathering in the central part of the city as sappers needed to demine it first.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.