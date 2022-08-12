The Joint Grain Export Coordination Center reported that the Star Laura ship will transport 60,150 tons of corn to an Iranian port, while Sormovskiy 121 will transport 3,050 tons of wheat to a Turkish port, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, a major Ukrainian newspaper, reported on Aug. 11. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov also wrote that the Brave Commander ship, set to arrive to Ukraine on Aug. 12, will deliver 23,000 tons of grain to Ethiopia.



