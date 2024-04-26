Court arrests agriculture minister accused of illegal acquisition of state-owned land

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the arrest of Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi, suspected of illegally acquiring state-owned land, Ukrainian media outlets reported early on April 26.

Solskyi will be held in custody until June 24 unless he posts bail, set at Hr 75.7 million ($1.9 million), according to Suspilne.

Solskyi is suspected of illegally appropriating Ukrainian state-owned land worth Hr 291 million ($7.4 million) and attempting to seize another plot worth an additional Hr 190 million ($4.8 million), according to Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on April 24 that it will request the arrest of Solskyi with an alternative option of a Hr 200 million ($5 million) bail. The court reduced the requested bail more than twice.

If he posts bail, Solskyi will be obliged to wear an electronic bracelet and hand over his passport and other documents, Suspline wrote. The minister would be reportedly forbidden to leave Kyiv and communicate with his deputy and witnesses in the case.

Solskyi submitted his resignation to the Ukrainian parliament on April 25, just a day after he said he had not planned to resign. His resignation is expected to be considered during the nearest plenary session.

Solskyi denied the allegations on April 24, saying that the case concerned the period of 2017-2018 when he served as a lawyer, not as a minister.