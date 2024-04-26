General Staff: Russia has lost 463,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 463,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 26.

This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,262 tanks, 13,957 armored fighting vehicles, 15,984 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,867 artillery systems, 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems, 772 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,461 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.