September 2, 2022 1:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Swedish government announced it will be buying at least 40,000 tons of Ukrainian grain for countries where the risk of famine is currently at its highest, such as Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan. The purchase and transport of Ukrainian wheat aim to support humanitarian operations run by the UN World Food Programme (WFP). 

