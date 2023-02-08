Sweden approves $400 million in new military aid to Ukraine

Picture taken on Oct. 14, 2017, shows the Swedish Defense Forces' artillery piece Archer displayed in connection with an exercise during the Aurora 17 defense exercise in Sweden. (Photo by Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

The Swedish parliament approved its 10th round of military aid to Ukraine worth 4.3 billion kronor (about $406 million) on Feb. 8.

The aid package, first announced in mid-January, was reported to include advanced Archer self-propelled artillery systems, Stridsfordon 90 armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons, assault rifles and de-mining equipment.

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 kilometers. The Swedish government didn't specify how many Archer self-propelled guns will be supplied to Ukraine.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, Sweden has provided over $475 million to Ukraine.

