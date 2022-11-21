Survey: Most Poles believe missile incident will not affect relations with Ukraine

About 70% of Polish citizens think that the blast in Przewodow, allegedly caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile amid a mass Russian strike on Nov. 15, will not change Polish-Ukrainian relations, according to a joint poll by RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Some 20.6% of respondents believe that the relations between the two countries will worsen, and 1.5% think they will improve, the survey results showed.

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, an explosion killed two people in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

According to Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, the Polish-American investigation team found evidence it had been a Ukrainian air defense missile, which was used to shoot down a Russian rocket but missed the target and fell in Przewodow.

Ukraine denied the allegations and requested access to the investigation.