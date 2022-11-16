Zelensky denies Ukrainian missile hit eastern Poland during Russia's mass strike

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 16 said he has no doubts that it wasn't a Ukrainian missile that fell on NATO-member Poland's border village during heavy Russian strikes.

On Nov. 15, a blast killed two in the Polish village of Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.

The following day, NATO and Poland said that it was most likely a Ukrainian air defense missile that accidentally landed on Polish territory during Russia's massive nationwide attack against Ukraine on Nov. 15. They both said that the ultimate responsibility lies on Russia for launching the attack in the first place.

Ukraine has earlier called for a joint examination of the blast site in eastern Poland.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine was ready to hand over its "evidence of the Russian trace" regarding the explosion in Poland. The official added that Ukraine is also expecting to receive information from its Western allies on how they came to their assessments.