Keith Kellogg left Trump's White House for 'freedom to talk' about Ukraine — here's why

Keith Kellogg, formerly U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy on Ukraine and widely regarded in Kyiv as one of the most pro-Ukrainian voices in the White House, said his work on Ukraine is far from over after leaving government at the end of 2025.

A highly decorated, retired three-star U.S. Army general stepped down on Dec. 31 and has since joined the America First Policy Institute, a Washington think tank.

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, he described the shift as a way to remain engaged on Ukraine while gaining greater freedom to speak directly about the war.

"I wanted to spend more time on the outside where I could be much more open and free to talk about Ukraine than I was inside the government," Kellogg said.

A career military officer whose views on Russia were shaped during the Cold War, Kellogg has long promoted a "peace through strength" approach.

That posture made him a trusted figure in Kyiv, where his departure from the administration was met with concern about the future direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Inside the White House, Kellogg played a central role in several sensitive diplomatic efforts. He led negotiations on the U.S.–Ukraine minerals deal and repeatedly condemned Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities in unusually blunt language for a Trump's envoy.

Supporters of Ukraine credit him with helping sustain U.S.–Ukrainian engagement during a period marked by uncertainty and internal debate in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks with U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg on Feb. 20, 2025, in Kyiv. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

His exit from government quickly sparked speculation that disagreements with the Trump administration over Ukraine policy lay behind the move.

Kellogg dismissed the claim outright, framing the changes as a routine transition tied to the confirmation process after a year of work.

"None of it's true," he said. "It was a time to move and time to go on. There's absolutely no truth to any type of friction or imbalance at all."

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the Kyiv Independent that the former envoy's departure had been planned in advance.

"General Keith Kellogg is a highly respected American patriot," she said. "His departure was previously scheduled, and the administration wishes him well."

Kellogg framed his current role as a return to familiar territory.

"It just gives me time to do something different. It goes back to an area I was comfortable in, in writing and talking about it and being on the news ways."

Initially appointed as special envoy for both Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was later reassigned to focus exclusively on Ukraine. The Kremlin reportedly objected to his participation in peace talks, viewing him as too openly supportive of Kyiv.

Asked whether Russia had tried to keep him out of participation in the negotiations, Kellogg did not outright deny it.

"I don't think the Russians necessarily wanted me to be on that part of the team," he said. "That was fine with me. I had enough things to be working with the Ukrainian team and bringing it back to the White House."

Now outside government, Kellogg has spoken even more candidly about the war, arguing that Russia has failed to achieve its objectives in Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin's definition of victory is out of step with reality on the ground.

"Putin's definition of winning is not my definition," Kellogg said. "I think he has failed. I think Russia has failed."

He added that the Kremlin has reached a stage where it is searching for "the best way possible" to exit the war, even as Russian forces continue near-daily attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Kellogg also suggested that time favors Kyiv. While acknowledging the strain of winter and sustained strikes on the power grid, he said the months ahead could shift the balance.

"When you come out of the winter, the longer the days go by, I think it is better for Ukraine than it is for Russia in the long term."

In Ukraine, Kellogg remains a well-known and often warmly regarded figure. President Volodymyr Zelensky has joked publicly that Kellogg's visits to Kyiv seemed to shield the capital from Russian air attacks as effectively as Patriot air defense systems.

Kellogg said he personally heard Zelensky make the remark during the YES conference in Kyiv several months ago and confirmed that he is aware of the comparison.

He also said he plans to return to Ukraine in the near future, signaling that his engagement with the country will continue despite his exit from formal office.

"Yes, we'll be back to Ukraine," Kellogg said. "We'll be back there, going to Kyiv and meeting with the people as well. So yes, it will happen in the near term."

He added that the purpose of the visit would be to assess conditions on the ground firsthand, reiterating that the trip "will be true" and that he intends to come back.