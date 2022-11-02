Spanish minister arrives in Kyiv, donates 30 ambulances to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 2 to deliver 30 ambulances to Ukraine, the ministry's press office told CNN.

"The donated ambulances are specially equipped to handle pregnant women," CNN wrote.

During the visit, Albares is also expected to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.