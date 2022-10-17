Spain to provide Ukraine with 4 Hawk air defense systems

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement about Spain's commitment to supply the American-made MIM-23 Hawk medium-range surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine during a press briefing on Oct. 13. Stoltenberg welcomed Spain's decision.

The statement came following the second day of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

Earlier on Oct. 13, Stoltenberg said that NATO will promptly provide Ukraine with hundreds of drone jamming devices to help neutralize the effectiveness of Russia's drones and protect the Ukrainian population and infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Ukraine only has 10% of the air defense it needs. He added that he is grateful to the West for weapon supplies and that he expected strong commitment from France and Italy.