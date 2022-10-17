Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: 'Ukraine only has 10% of air defense it needs'

October 13, 2022 5:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"We are fighting a large state that has a large amount of equipment and missiles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Oct. 13.

Zelensky also thanked Western countries for supplying equipment to Ukraine, adding that he expected strong commitment from France and Italy. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 12 that France would supply Ukraine with air defense systems, including radars and missiles, in the coming weeks.

The announcement came along with multiple other pledges by Western partners to provide Kyiv with air defense equipment following the brutal Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure across Ukraine on Oct. 10. Russia firedOver 100 missiles and kamikaze drones were fired, killing at least 20 people.

