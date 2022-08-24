Several powerful explosions reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 7:01 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Governor Serhiy Hamalyi said on Aug. 24 that Russian missiles hit some facilities in the oblast without disclosing further details. According to the military monitoring project Belarusian Hajun, four rockets were launched from the Homel region of Belarus.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us