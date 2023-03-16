Russia’s shelling kills 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian attack on the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast killed an elderly woman, Andrii Kanashevych, acting head of the district’s military administration, reported on March 2.

He urged people to evacuate.

Earlier, it was reported that the evacuation of children and people with physical disabilities has begun in Kupiansk due to constant Russian shelling.

On Feb. 28, Russia’s shelling of Kupiansk killed a 63-year-old man, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine’s northeast and has been subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.