Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia’s shelling of Kupiansk kills 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 5:39 am
Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast at around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 killed a 63-year-old man, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russia’s shelling also damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten and a park.

According to preliminary information, Russian forces fired at Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers.

Overnight on Feb. 28, Russian forces also shelled Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia’s overnight attacks on Kharkiv Oblast damaged eight houses and farm buildings in the village of Vovchanski Khutory and a house in Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Feb. 28.

Kharkiv Oblast, including the regional capital Kharkiv, is located in Ukraine’s northeast and has been subject to frequent Russian shelling and missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

