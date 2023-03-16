Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russia's mass attack hits infrastructure sites in 4 regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 8:30 am
Russian forces struck infrastructure sites in four regions overnight on March 9, including Kirovohrad, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kryvyi Rih oblasts, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command, reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. 

Humeniuk said that Russia used Iranian-made Shahed-type drones and several types of missiles, including Kh-22 long-range anti-ship missiles, Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, Kh-59 cruise missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles. 

At least nine missiles were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, six missiles were destroyed over Odesa region, and two missiles were shot down over Kherson Oblast, according to Humeniuk. 

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9. 

Emergency blackouts will be introduced in a number of Ukraine's regions after Russia's overnight attacks, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said on March 9. Kovalenko added that this was a "preventative measure." 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
