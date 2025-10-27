Hi, this is Kateryna Hodunova reporting from Kyiv on day 1,342 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

A large-scale overnight drone attack on Oct. 27 targeted multiple regions of western Russia, including the Moscow metropolitan area, according to Russian officials.

In Moscow oblast, residents reported explosions in several districts, including the capital itself.

Photos published by eyewitnesses and geolocated by the Russian Telegram channel Astra show smoke rising in the Kommunarka area, part of Moscow's Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug. The images suggest the smoke originated from a forested area near a local road.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said that a total of 193 drones were intercepted overnight, including 40 over Moscow Oblast. The ministry said that 34 of those drones were bound for the capital.

In Kursk Oblast, a fire broke out near a power substation in the city of Rylsk after what local authorities claimed was a Ukrainian drone strike.

Dozens of drones targeted the city of Moscow, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

Saab says its ready to open Gripen fighter jet factory in Ukraine, FT reports.

Last updated 15:04 p.m. Kyiv time.

Saab, the manufacturer of the Gripen fighter jet, has said it's ready to open a factory in Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 27.

"It is not so easy during a war, but it would be great to set up a capacity for at least final assembly and tests and maybe part production in Ukraine," Saab Chief Executive Micael Johansson said.

Sweden and Ukraine on Oct. 22 signed a letter of intent for a future contract on the purchase of up to 150 modern Gripen E fighter jets to bolster the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a light 4.5-generation fighter jet that can be used for both defensive and offensive tasks. Kyiv and Stockholm have repeatedly discussed the possibility of supplying the aircraft to Ukraine's Air Force, which already operates Western planes, including the Mirage 2000 and F-16.

Read the full story at the FT.

State order for Flamingo cruise-missile production to be fulfilled by end of 2025, Zelensky says

Last updated 2:34 p.m. Kyiv time.

A state order for domestic Flamingo cruise missiles will be fully fulfilled by the end of 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 in an interview with TSN.



Zelensky said Ukraine faced technological challenges in missile production and delays in partner financing, adding that these issues are now being resolved.

Ukraine has secured its own funding to pay for production and will soon receive "a certain number of them," according to the president.

Zelensky also highlighted the effectiveness of the missiles that have already been tested.

Ukraine damages dam near Belgorod, cuts off Russian troops near Vovchansk, military reports

Last updated 12:25 p.m. Kyiv time.

A Ukrainian strike on a dam near Belgorod, Russia, has caused water to begin flowing uncontrollably, reportedly cutting off Russian units that had crossed the Siverskyi Donets River near the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's 16th Army Corps said on Oct. 26.

The strike damaged the dam at the Belgorod Reservoir, located north of the Ukrainian border. The flooding has disrupted Russian logistics and stranded several Russian units on the Ukrainian side of the river without secure supply lines or reinforcements, according to the report.

"The main thing is that the enemy's logistics have become significantly more complicated. The leaves have fallen too. So the units that managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets have effectively been cut off from their main forces," it said.

"So we're expecting the (POW) exchange pool to be replenished," it added, referring to the potential for capturing Russian troops.

At least 6 killed, 66 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six people have been killed and 66 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 27.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 66 out of the 100 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Twenty-six drone strikes were recorded at nine locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, killing two people and injuring 44 others, including two boys, aged 13 and 15, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces carried out 99 attacks on the region, targeting 35 settlements, over the past day, the local military administration reported.

A Russian drone strike killed a 69-year-old man and injured 14 people, including an 8-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, in the Mykolaivka community. Other Russian drone attacks injured a 44-year-old woman in the Sumy community and a 36-year-old man in the Bilopillia community.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and another was injured in the town of Druzhkivka. Russian strikes also killed a person in the city of Kostiantynivka and injured two people in the Lyman community, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia launched 701 strikes on 24 settlements in the region over the past day, the local military administration reported.

A Russian attack against the Huliaipole community killed a person, while another one suffered injuries.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 24-year-old man was injured in an attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person over the past day, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,136,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,136,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 27.

The number includes 800 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,293 tanks, 23,480 armored fighting vehicles, 65,655 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,036 artillery systems, 1,527 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,230 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 74,946 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.