Russian strike wounds 1 in Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast
November 13, 2022 5:50 pm
A Russian rocket hit a residential buildings and an administrative building in Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, injuring one civilian, according to the governor of this oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
He also said Russians had damaged a hospital, a maternity hospital, and a clinic in Toretsk.
