Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar kills 1, wounds 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 24, 2023 3:20 am
Share

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported late on Jan. 23 that Russian shelling killed one person and injured two others in Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in Donestk Oblast.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian forces attacked a residential area of Chasiv Yar with multiple launch rocket systems, damaging at least nine high-rise buildings and cutting off the neighborhood from gas supply and electricity.

The front-line city of Bakhmut is the site of the war's fiercest fighting and is under constant fire.

On Monday morning, Kyrylenko said that Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injured three people in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK