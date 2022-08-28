Russian media: Car of Russian official set on fire in Moscow
August 28, 2022 3:30 am
According to Russian state media, a woman opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine used gasoline to set alight the car of Yevgeny Secretaryov, an official responsible for the censorship of Russian media pertaining to information about the military and its operations. Reportedly, the woman was detained by Russian security forces.
