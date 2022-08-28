Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian media: Car of Russian official set on fire in Moscow

August 28, 2022 3:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Russian state media, a woman opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine used gasoline to set alight the car of Yevgeny Secretaryov, an official responsible for the censorship of Russian media pertaining to information about the military and its operations. Reportedly, the woman was detained by Russian security forces.

