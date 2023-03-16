Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast over 120 times

Russia fired at six communities in Sumy Oblast on March 3, damaging multiple homes, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Telegram.

Russian troops reportedly targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopilla, Shalyhyne, Esman and Hlukhiv. A civilian was killed in the shelling of Starykove village in the Shalyhyne community earlier in the day.

Several private residences and power lines were damaged in the Shalyhyne and Esman communities.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.



