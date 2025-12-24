Why Russia sent Ukrainian children to North Korea, explained.

The Kyiv Independent’s Myroslava Chauin speaks with Kateryna Rashevska, a legal expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights and a children’s rights activist, about evidence that Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories were transferred to a children’s camp in North Korea. Rashevska explains how Russia has abducted and indoctrinated Ukrainian children since 2014, why these transfers amount to serious violations of international law, and how her testimony before the U.S. Senate shocked lawmakers.