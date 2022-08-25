Russian forces shell Kryviy Rih with Tornado rockets
August 25, 2022
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported on Aug. 25 that Russian forces fired at Metalurhiinyi district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Tornado multiple rocket launcher. Vilkul warned citizens to watch out for unexploded ordnance. Emergency services are working on the ground. There is no information about casualties at the moment.
