Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 12:33 pm
Russian forces shell Kherson, killing 3A public transport stop destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson on March 9. (Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram)

Russian shelling of Kherson on March 9 claimed the lives of three people, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration.

Two of the victims were waiting at a public transport stop. A woman in a shop was killed by artillery shards.

Ukrainian settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, including Kherson, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling from the other side of the river since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.



