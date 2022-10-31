Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian Defense Ministry: Russia can not guarantee grain corridor safety

October 31, 2022 11:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Oct. 31 that safety guarantees for ships traveling through the UN-backed grain corridor are “out of the question,” accusing Ukraine of using the route for “military purposes.” The ministry also cited a drone attack on the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Oct. 29 as a reason for its decision. Regarding the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia said it is “not withdrawing from them, but terminating their effect.” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will continue to fulfill its side of the agreement, saying he hopes the UN and Turkey will “calm down Russian rhetoric.” Earlier, Russia announced it was suspending the deal, which was set to expire on Nov. 19.

