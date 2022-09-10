Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia fires two cruise missiles at Dnipro overnight

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 8:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russians launched two cruise missiles at the Dnipro area overnight on Sept. 10, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentin Reznichenko reported. One missile was shot down by air defenses, and the other hit industrial infrastructure facilities, causing a fire. Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnyki districts, Reznichenko said. No casualties were reported.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok