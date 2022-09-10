Governor: Russia fires two cruise missiles at Dnipro overnight
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 8:09 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russians launched two cruise missiles at the Dnipro area overnight on Sept. 10, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentin Reznichenko reported. One missile was shot down by air defenses, and the other hit industrial infrastructure facilities, causing a fire. Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol and Synelnyki districts, Reznichenko said. No casualties were reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.