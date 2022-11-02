Russia bans civilians from crossing Dnieper in Kherson Oblast.
November 3, 2022 12:23 am
Russia attributed the ban to increasing military threats.
The Russian occupation government stepped up the deportation of local residents from Kherson Oblast on Nov. 1 amid Ukraine’s continuing counter-offensive.
Russia ordered up to 70,000 residents within a 15-kilometer zone east of the Dnieper to be resettled deeper into the region.
Earlier, the forced relocation campaign only targeted the population on the west bank of the river. Tens of thousands of residents, including in the city of Kherson, were ordered to relocate east of the river.
