Russian attacks across 9 Ukrainian oblasts kill 1, injure 7 over past day

Russian attacks against Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts killed one person and wounded seven, according to local authorities.

In the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 71 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, killing one person and wounding four, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 2. The attacks damaged a power line, a children’s hospital, a swimming pool, and residential buildings in the city of Kherson, said Yanushevych.

Russian forces hit Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones overnight, damaging critical infrastructure and houses, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The attack on Kyiv injured one person and caused blackouts across the city, said Klitschko.

Russian troops injured one civilian in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 2. Russia hit over 11 communities in the region, damaging houses, according to Kyrylenko.

Russia attacked more than 11 communities close to the Russia-Ukraine border and the contact line in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 77-year-old woman and damaging five private houses and infrastructure facilities in Kupiansk, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia's military launched a Kh-59MK2 missile and three Iranian kamikaze drones at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, all of which were shot down by the air command “East,” Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Rezhichenko wrote on Telegram. Debris from a downed drone fell on a private enterprise in the Kamianske district, causing a fire. Russian troops also hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery, damaging a recreation center, according to Reznichenko. There were no casualties.

The Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire. Local authorities received four reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure objects due to Russian attacks.

Russian forces attacked the Myropillia and Krasnopillia communities in Sumy Oblast at night using artillery and mortars, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor. There were no casualties or damage.

Eight settlements in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire over the past day, the regional state administration wrote. There was no information on casualties and damage.

Seven Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones launched by Russian troops over the past day were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast, said VItalii Kim, the oblast governor.