externalRussia lost over 5,000 units of military equipment since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 8, 2022 12:49 am
The Russian military has lost about 5,083 units of equipment since the start of the invasion, according to the Oryx analytical project. Of those, at least 3,238 have been destroyed, 109 damaged, and 326 abandoned. Another 1,410 units were captured by Ukrainian forces. The information is collected using using photo, video and other publicly available data. The experts believe that the actual figures of Russian lost equipment are considerably higher. 

