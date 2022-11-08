Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia launches missile strike on Zaporizhzhia oblast

November 8, 2022 8:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Early in the morning on Nov. 8, Russia struck a village in the region of the city of Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram. One of the missiles struck near a farmhouse, damaging the house and surrounding buildings, Starukh said.

