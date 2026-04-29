Inside Ukraine’s biggest wartime corruption cases
Semen Kryvonos, the chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, breaks down Ukraine’s most high-profile corruption investigations.
Semen Kryvonos, the chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, breaks down Ukraine’s most high-profile corruption investigations.
Reform progress has slowed amid the fifth year of Russia's full-scale invasion and gridlock in Ukraine's parliament, delaying billions of dollars, which are conditional on Kyiv implementing the changes.
Semen Kryvonos, the chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, breaks down Ukraine’s most high-profile corruption investigations.
The final vote is expected to happen at a meeting of EU economy ministers on May 5.
A Ukrainian electronic warfare project says it has stopped 58 of 59 Russian Kinzhal missiles from reaching their targets.
The announcement came amid an escalating diplomatic spat, with Kyiv saying Israel has ignored appeals to prevent goods stolen by Russia from reaching Israeli ports.
Ukraine says it shut down an arms trafficking network that funneled weapons from occupied territories and Slovakia to pro-Russian figures, including Steven Seagal and Kim Jong-un, with some distributed as "prizes."
Tuapse has faced intensified strikes in recent days, including strikes on an oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning in the Russian town.
According to the report, the tanker MARQUISE was struck by two kamikaze drones launched by a Ukrainian Navy unit.
Russia's Defense Ministry reported on April 29 that its air defense intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones.
Drone software provider Swarmer, telecoms giant Kyivstar, and iron ore producer Ferrexpo were added to the Ukraine Reconstruction Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on April 29, creator of the fund HANetf said in a press release.
Russia launched 171 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said.
The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.