externalRussia imposes sanctions against 39 UK nationals

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 4:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on Aug. 1 that 39 British politicians, businesspeople, and journalists are prohibited from entering Russia. Those sanctioned include former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, and journalists Piers Morgan and Robert Peston. The ban is aimed at those who allegedly "contribute to London’s hostile course" towards Russia, reports Politico, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
