Monday, November 14, 2022

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv oblasts, injuring 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 1:04 pm
Russian forces struck Kharkiv Oblast settlements located close to the frontline and the Russian-Ukrainian border, wounding two residents of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Nov. 14. 

A residential building, an infrastructure facility, and an educational institution were damaged, Syniehubov added. 

Russia also attacked two communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. 

The attack damaged a power line supplying a water pumping station in the town of Marhanets, leaving 45,000 families in the area without water, according to Reznichenko. No casualties were reported in the region. 

