externalRFE/RL: German reserve officer on trial for spying for Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 6:11 am
65-year-old Ralf Goelert is charged with sharing sensitive information with the Russian foreign intelligence service from 2014 until 2020, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Aug. 11. The sensitive information included details on the Bundeswehr’s reserve system, civilian-military cooperation in crisis situations, and data about the effects of sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea. According to the court spokeswoman, the suspect made a partial confession during the preliminary proceedings.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

