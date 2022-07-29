Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Russia captured Chornobyl with the help of long-embedded secret agents

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 7:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Reuters investigation discovered that Russia sent its agents to Ukraine long before the invasion to establish contacts with officials and prepare the ground for a takeover. According to Reuters, the Kremlin believed these agents would help Russia capture Ukraine effortlessly within a couple of days. “Apart from the external enemy, we unfortunately have an internal enemy, and this enemy is no less dangerous,” the secretary of National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said in an interview with Reuters. 

