Reuters: Harris to discuss future US support to Ukraine at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Germany next week, where she is expected to talk about future support for Ukraine, Reuters reports.

She will use this opportunity to “outline the path forward on Ukraine,” Reuters reports, citing a White House official.

Earlier, Dariusz Pawlos, Poland’s ambassador to Germany, said that the Munich Security Conference will be the right format for making a decision on sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Pawlos also said Poland did not want to do it alone and the decision should be made by Ukraine’s allies unanimously. He added that the policy of hesitation and procrastination was counterproductive.

The Munich Security Conference will take place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.