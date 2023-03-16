Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Report: Western-made parts are used in Russian weapons involved in war crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 1:56 pm
Share

Western technology companies continued to export dual-use and specific military components to Russia as late as November 2022, according to a new report released by International Partnership for Human Rights and the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission. 

The report examined multiple war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops in Ukraine, suggesting that Western-made parts were used in weapons involved in each crime. 

The report’s authors cited trade data indicating that elements manufactured by Harting, Trimble, and TE Connectivity worth millions of dollars continue to be imported into Russia through official distributors or third countries such as Hong Kong and Turkey.

Two of these companies produce dual-use components that Russia seeks to manufacture and repair its military equipment, and one makes a type of specific component needed by the Russian military for navigation and targeting, reads the report. 

In particular, the Russian Kalibr cruise missile allegedly includes components produced by nine U.S. companies, a Swiss and a Taiwanese one. 

Western parts were also reportedly found in Iskander missile systems, Kha-101 strategic cruise missiles, and Tornado multiple launch rocket systems. 

“Existing regulations and enforcements aiming to cut Russia’s access to western dual-use technology are not sufficient, evidenced by the fact that exports to Russia from companies making components sought by the Kremlin continue,” the International Partnership for Human Rights wrote. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK