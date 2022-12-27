Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine retrieves bodies of 42 fallen soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 3:35 pm
The bodies of 42 fallen service people were returned to Ukraine from the posession of Russian forces in another transfer organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement, Reintegration Ministry reported on Dec. 27. 

In total, the bodies of 869 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned since the Commissioner’s appointment on May 20.

