Reintegration Ministry: Ukraine retrieves bodies of 42 fallen soldiers
December 27, 2022 3:35 pm
The bodies of 42 fallen service people were returned to Ukraine from the posession of Russian forces in another transfer organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement, Reintegration Ministry reported on Dec. 27.
In total, the bodies of 869 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned since the Commissioner’s appointment on May 20.
