Putin claims Russia’s war casualties are 10 times less than Ukraine’s.

“There are losses, and I say this with regret. The losses are 1 to 10, or 1 to 8. Lately, it is almost always 1 to 7, 1 to 8,” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a geopolitical think-tank.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia has lost 69,220 troops in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, which is Russia's highest death toll since World War II. Ukraine doesn’t reveal its combat losses.

On Oct. 12, the independent Russian media project iStories reported that more than 90,000 Russian soldiers had been killed, seriously wounded, or gone missing in Ukraine. iStories cited sources close to the Kremlin.