Prosecutors: Russian shelling of Kherson kills 1, wounds 4
December 12, 2022 2:07 pm
Russian forces shelled the liberated city of Kherson on Dec. 12, killing one civilian and wounding four, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
The artillery and rocket fire came from Russian-occupied areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, targeting Kherson and nearby settlements, according to the prosecutors’ report.
The attack hit a residential neighborhood in Kherson with high-rise apartment building catching fire, the report said.
