Prosecutors: Russian shelling of Kherson kills 1, wounds 4

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 2:07 pm
Russian forces shelled the liberated city of Kherson on Dec. 12, killing one civilian and wounding four, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The artillery and rocket fire came from Russian-occupied areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, targeting Kherson and nearby settlements, according to the prosecutors’ report.

The attack hit a residential neighborhood in Kherson with high-rise apartment building catching fire, the report said. 

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

