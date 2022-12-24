Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 443 children, injured 853 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 11:50 am
Russia’s large-scale strike across Ukraine injured a 1-year-old girl in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 5, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office. 

The number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing. 

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 2,719 educational facilities and completely destroyed 332.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

