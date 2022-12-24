Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed 443 children, injured 853 since Feb. 24
December 6, 2022 11:50 am
Russia’s large-scale strike across Ukraine injured a 1-year-old girl in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Dec. 5, reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The number of children killed and injured due to Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing.
Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 2,719 educational facilities and completely destroyed 332.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.