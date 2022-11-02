Propagandist who called for killing Ukrainian kids back on air.

RT, a Kremlin-run TV channel, has published a sports documentary authored by propagandist Anton Krasovsky and later deleted it.

The release of the documentary followed RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan's claim that the channel had suspended cooperation with Krasovsky due to his recent statements. Krasovsky, who was in charge of Russian-language content at RT, claimed that he had not been reinstated at the channel despite the release of the film.

Krasovsky triggered a scandal by calling on Oct. 20 for killing Ukrainian children who oppose Russian aggression.

"If someone says that Russians occupied Ukraine, they should be thrown into a river with a rapid current," he said.

Krasovsky went on to call for Ukrainian children to be “locked in wooden houses and burned.”