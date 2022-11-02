Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 2, 2022

Propagandist who called for killing Ukrainian kids back on air.

November 3, 2022 12:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

RT, a Kremlin-run TV channel, has published a sports documentary authored by propagandist Anton Krasovsky and later deleted it. 

The release of the documentary followed RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan's claim that the channel had suspended cooperation with Krasovsky due to his recent statements. Krasovsky, who was in charge of Russian-language content at RT, claimed that he had not been reinstated at the channel despite the release of the film. 

Krasovsky triggered a scandal by calling on Oct. 20 for killing Ukrainian children who oppose Russian aggression.

"If someone says that Russians occupied Ukraine, they should be thrown into a river with a rapid current," he said. 

Krasovsky went on to call for Ukrainian children to be “locked in wooden houses and burned.” 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok