President: Ukrainian air defense missile fell in Poland but Russia is to blame.

Polish investigators have established that a Ukrainian air defense missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodow on Nov. 15, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"At first, there was information about two missiles but, during the investigation, the remnants of a second missile have not been found on the territory of Poland," he said in an apparent reference to the Russian missile that was hit by the Ukrainian one. "There was definitely a second missile. But it fell on Ukrainian territory, not on Polish territory.

Duda once again emphasized that "this was a tragic incident that happened due to Russia's fault."

On Nov. 15, during a massive nationwide Russian attack against Ukraine, an explosion killed two people in Przewodow, about six kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.