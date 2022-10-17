Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalPolitico: Ukraine continues quiet negotiations to receive high-end US weapons.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 17, 2022 2:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

While Ukraine stopped publicly asking for air defense and fighter jets that could change the tide of the war, Kyiv and Washington are discussing whether to send three items – Patriot air defense systems, F-16 fighter jets, and Gray Eagle drone – as long-term financing deals, Politico reported, citing sources on both sides.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok