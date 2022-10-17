Politico: Ukraine continues quiet negotiations to receive high-end US weapons.
September 17, 2022 2:30 pm
While Ukraine stopped publicly asking for air defense and fighter jets that could change the tide of the war, Kyiv and Washington are discussing whether to send three items – Patriot air defense systems, F-16 fighter jets, and Gray Eagle drone – as long-term financing deals, Politico reported, citing sources on both sides.
