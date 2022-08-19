Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalPolitico: State Department warns Congress about declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 6:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:
Multiple people familiar with the conversations said State Department has been “quietly letting congressional offices know that it has substantive concerns about labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism,” according to Politico. The main concerns include Russia’s possible retaliation, such as breaking the grain deal. The blanket sanctions, part of the designation, preventing private sectors actors from engaging in the shipping deal and economic relations pertaining to the nuclear materials are also a consideration. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok