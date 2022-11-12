Police uncover Russian atrocities in recently liberated territories of Kherson Oblast
November 12, 2022 3:46 am
At the end of October, a 70-year-old resident of the village of Kachkarivka in Kherson Oblast was killed after Russian troops threw a mine into the man's yard, according to local police.
The Russian military also kidnapped a resident of Ivanivka who was trying to evacuate to Ukrainian-controlled territory, the police said.
Over the past day, the police have opened 53 criminal proceedings for war crimes committed by Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.