Saturday, November 12, 2022

Police uncover Russian atrocities in recently liberated territories of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 3:46 am
At the end of October, a 70-year-old resident of the village of Kachkarivka in Kherson Oblast was killed after Russian troops threw a mine into the man's yard, according to local police. 

The Russian military also kidnapped a resident of Ivanivka who was trying to evacuate to Ukrainian-controlled territory, the police said. 

Over the past day, the police have opened 53 criminal proceedings for war crimes committed by Russian troops in Kherson Oblast.

