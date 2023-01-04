Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Police: Russian artillery kills two civilians in Bakhmut.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 7:28 pm
Local police reported that Russian artillery had killed two elderly women in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 4. 

According to  Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, at least 1,282 people have been killed and at least 2,799 have been injured in Donetsk Oblast since Feb. 24.

On Dec. 26, Kyrylenko said that over 60% of Bakhmut’s infrastructure had been partially or fully destroyed.

Bakhmut, a salt-mining city with a pre-war population of around 70,000, is one of Russia’s main targets. 

Seizing it could allow Russian forces to launch attacks on urban areas such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. 

