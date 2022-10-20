Police: 146 bodies found at mass burial site in liberated Lyman

Donetsk Oblast Police Department reported that the bodies of 111 civilians and 35 soldiers were found in the mass burial site in the recently liberated town. The killed people were buried in trenches, and some graves were unmarked, police said.

In Lyman, 25 burial sites have been found. Additionally, 58 mass burial sites have been found in the liberated settlements of Donetsk Oblast, police said.

Earlier, Oleksandra Havrylko, a spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast police, said 187 bodies were exhumed at a mass burial site in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

