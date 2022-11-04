Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Pentagon: US has no evidence of American aid embezzlement in Ukraine

November 4, 2022 12:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. personnel in Ukraine have conducted multiple inspections of American security assistance supplies over the last couple of months, Voice of America reports. Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the U.S. doesn't have "any evidence of widespread diversion of its security assistance in Ukraine."

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with almost $18 billion in military aid since Russian forces started their full-scale invasion in February; therefore, Washington wants to ensure it is not mistreated, Voice of America wrote.

"Pro-Russian forces' capture of Ukrainian weapons – including donated materiel – has been the main vector of diversion so far and could result in onward transfers," the State Department stated, according to Voice of America.

