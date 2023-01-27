Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 27, 2023

Ombudsman: 800 severely wounded Ukrainian POWs are held in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 7:48 pm
Dmytro Lubinets, the chairperson of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, told RFE/RL that 800 severely wounded Ukrainian servicemen are held as prisoners of war (POW) in Russia.

According to Lubinets, 200 severely wounded Russian POWs are held in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s and Russia’s ombudsmen earlier discussed the “repatriation” of the wounded POWs without any conditions, Lubinets said.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war, Russia's Human Rights Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Jan. 11. 

Lubinets and Moskalkova met in Turkey on Jan. 11.

However, Russia canceled a POWs swap with Ukraine scheduled on Jan. 14 amid its 10th mass missile attack, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said

Russia reportedly rejected to go through with the exchange “at the last minute.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

